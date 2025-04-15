Daryl Mitchell expects ‘good’ attendance in Kings-Qalandars PSL 10 clash

Lahore Qalandars' Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 11, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell expressed his anticipation for a ‘good attendance’ in the blockbuster Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 clash against arch-rivals Karachi Kings, scheduled to be played here at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

Mitchell, featuring in the marquee league for the first time this year, commented on one of the most discussed rivalries between the two former champions, stating that the players enjoy participating in big matches.

“The match between Karachi and Lahore will be a good one. Players enjoy such big matches,” Mitchell said.

“Hopefully, there will be a good crowd for the Karachi and Lahore match,” he added.

Mitchell also shared his experience of featuring in the PSL, stating although his stint has just begun, he is enjoying his time in Pakistan.

He also acknowledged his familiarity with the conditions in Pakistan due to New Zealand’s recent tours to the country but argued that the acquaintance does not give any significant advantage.

“The New Zealand team has played a lot of cricket in Pakistan in recent times. Also, players can acclimatize to different conditions all over the world by playing franchise cricket,” said Mitchell.

“But the familiarity with the conditions is certainly not a big advantage as it is essential to perform on the match day,” he added.

Daryl Mitchell also discussed the challenges of dealing with a packed cricketing calendar due to the rise of franchise cricket, stating that his primary strive remains to be available for his team during important tournaments.

“In franchise cricket, you get to experience the culture and cricket of other countries, but the priority is always to play for the country,” Mitchell shared.

“I try to be available to my teams for important events,” he concluded.