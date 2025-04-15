Umar Akmal blasts PCB over age discrimination in PSL

Umar Akmal criticised Pakistan cricket Board on age discrimination while speaking to his Youtube channel - Youtube/Umar Akmal

Lahore: Pakistan’s Test cricketer Umar Akmal has strongly criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on unfair treatment of players based on age.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal pointed out that players like himself, Ahmed Shehzad and Sohaib Maqsood, all nearing 35 years of age, are being sidelined for being "too old," whereas players, older than them, are playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

"We are Ahmed Shehzad told that we are too old to play or even mentor the team. But players who are 45 years old are still playing. What are we supposed to do? Shoot ourselves?" angry Akmal lambasted.

He also made serious claims about fitness standards, stating that many senior players and coaches have never taken proper fitness tests. "Ask me, I've been with them; I've played for Pakistan. They never took fitness tests," said Akmal while also suggesting to bring equality.

Akmal, while being indirect, took a dig at veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who is currently playing for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10.

"I respect seniors because they gave me chances, but Pakistan should be the priority. If senior players keep playing domestic cricket just to prepare for PSL, where does that leave young talent?" he asked.

Akmal called for a major overhaul in the PCB's management, saying the same officials have been making poor decisions for years. "These people just take salaries while players suffer because of their mistakes. This system needs to change," he stressed.

He also linked the empty stadiums during PSL 10 matches with the PCB’s selection policies. "Fans want to see star players, not unknown names. If you don’t respect your renowned players, why should fans come to watch?" he argued.

Turning to Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s recent struggles, Akmal suggested that he should bat at number 3 for better performance. "Babar is a great player, but if he doesn’t adapt majors for improvement, it will become a big problem for him. PSL 10 is crucial for his future – he must improve his game to prove himself to the PCB and fans," he concluded.