Yousuf urges PCB to take action against Shoaib Malik's PSL 10 participation

Shoaib Malik bowling during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 13, 2025. - PCB

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf has called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take stern action against Shoaib Malik for his participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025.

Malik is currently representing Quetta Gladiators in the country's premier T20 tournament.

However, his presence in PSL 2025 has not been well received by his former teammate, Mohammad Yousuf, who believes the PCB needs to clarify the eligibility criteria for players in the league.

In 2024, Malik was appointed as a mentor for the domestic side Stallions during the One-Day Cup. Citing this role, Yousuf expressed his disapproval of Malik's continued involvement as a player in the ongoing T20 competition.

"The PCB needs to draw a line regarding Shoaib Malik playing in the PSL. If you ask me to play, even I’ll play. I think the board needs to decide who can play and who can’t. The board needs to make some decisions. Everyone wants to play," said Yousuf.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi did not speak harshly about Malik but suggested that the veteran should consider stepping aside to allow opportunities for younger players.

"He can play for as long as he wants to. I recently met him at Moin Khan’s Academy. He was coming back from training. At that time, the National T20 Cup was going on. Shoaib Malik can play some matches, but he should also skip a few games so that youngsters get their chance, as they have performed well to reach this stage," Afridi said.

It is pertinent to mention that the veteran all-rounder has had a disappointing run for the Gladiators in the ongoing tournament, scoring only 14 runs in two outings and failing to take a wicket with the ball.

Quetta Gladiators have won one out of their two matches so far. Their next fixture is against Karachi Kings on April 18.