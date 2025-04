Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Score, PSL 10, KK vs LQ today Match 06

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 clash at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 15, 2025. — Geo Super

KARACHI: The sixth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 is being played between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars here at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

PLAYING XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi and Zaman Khan.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hassan Ali and Fawad Ali.