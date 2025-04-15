Michael Chandler breaks silence after UFC 314 defeat to Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler (red gloves) fights against Paddy Pimblett during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center in Miami on Apr 12, 2025. — Reuters

Michael Chandler has shared a heartfelt message on social media following his loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

The 38-year-old former Bellator champion was defeated in Miami after suffering a brutal knee strike that resulted in a deep cut, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

This marked Chandler’s third consecutive loss in the UFC, with his last victory coming in 2022 against Tony Ferguson.

Despite the setback, Chandler remained optimistic, posting an emotional message on X (formerly Twitter). He shared a poignant photo of himself holding hands with his son, Hap, captioned:

“Never out of the fight. This picture sums it all up. As long as I’ve got these heartbeats and hands to hold, I’ve already won,” Chandler said.

Chandler’s wife, Brie, had earlier posted photos showing him wearing sunglasses to conceal his injury, but smiling nonetheless. Chandler retweeted the images, showing a glimpse of his enduring spirit and humor despite the physical toll.

The loss has sparked debates about Chandler’s future in the sport. UFC legends Michael Bisping and Henry Cejudo weighed in, with Bisping suggesting that age and recent losses might have closed the door on Chandler’s title hopes.

Cejudo, however, offered support for Chandler to have one final fight before considering retirement.