Phoenix Suns fire Head Coach Mike Budenholzer after dismal season

Apr 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

LOS ANGELES: The Phoenix Suns have parted ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer after just one disappointing season, in which the team finished with a 36-46 record and failed to qualify for the NBA playoffs.

The Suns ended the season in 11th place in the Western Conference—marking their worst finish since 2019.

"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season. Our fans deserve better. Change is needed," the team said in an official statement.

Budenholzer becomes the second Suns head coach to be dismissed after just one season. He was signed to a five-year, $50 million contract last year.

The franchise is still paying former head coach Frank Vogel $6 million annually after his departure following the 2023–24 season. Vogel’s contract runs through the 2027–28 campaign.

Despite boasting a star-studded lineup that included Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, the Suns struggled throughout the season. The trio managed to play just 37 games together, posting a modest 19-18 record during those matchups.

The team’s failure to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020 proved to be the tipping point for Budenholzer’s dismissal.

Reports indicate that Phoenix carried the NBA’s highest payroll this season, with a staggering $220 million, yet failed to live up to expectations.

Sources also suggest there were internal issues between Budenholzer and key players like Booker and Durant, which may have contributed to the team’s underwhelming performance.

The Suns have now cycled through three head coaches in as many years—Monty Williams, Frank Vogel, and now Mike Budenholzer—raising concerns about instability within the franchise.

Team owner Mat Ishbia, who purchased the franchise in 2023, is facing mounting pressure to make more measured decisions going forward. Without consistency and leadership, the Suns risk further setbacks in the seasons ahead.