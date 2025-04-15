India to tour Bangladesh in August for white-ball series

Taskin Ahmed celebrates wicket of Sanju Samson during second T20I between India and Bangladesh in Delhi on October 9, 2024. - AFP

India will tour Bangladesh for a six-match white-ball series in August 2025, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Monday. The tour features three ODIs and three T20Is, with matches scheduled in Mirpur and Chattogram.

The ODI series begins on August 17 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, which will also host the second ODI on August 20. The final ODI will be played in Chattogram on August 23.

The T20I leg starts on August 26 in Chattogram and concludes with two matches in Mirpur, on August 29 and 31.

This will also be the first-ever bilateral T20I series between India and Bangladesh to be held in Bangladesh.

BCB Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said, "This series promises to be one of the most exciting and most anticipated events in our home calendar. India have set the benchmark in international cricket across all formats and the cricket-loving millions in both countries are sure to enjoy this contest.

"Bangladesh and India have played some very competitive matches in recent years, and I am confident that this will be another hard-fought and entertaining series," he added.

India are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on August 13, with their departure set for September 1.



Schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh

ODI Series:

1st ODI - 17 August, Mirpur

2nd ODI - 20 August, Mirpur

3rd ODI - 23 August, Chattogram

T20I Series: