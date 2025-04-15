Shreyas Iyer named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March 2025

Shreyas Iyer poses for a photo with the ICC Champions Trophy after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium on March 09, 2025. - ICC

DUBAI: Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March 2025, beating out New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra for the prestigious honor.

Iyer was the highest run-scorer during the month, accumulating 243 runs and playing a crucial role in India’s triumphant ICC Champions Trophy campaign.

His win marks the second consecutive Player of the Month award for India, following Shubman Gill’s recognition in February.

Iyer played a vital role in India’s middle order throughout the tournament, helping the team navigate the middle overs with his composed stroke play. His ability to anchor the innings and build crucial partnerships was instrumental in India’s successful run.

Upon receiving the award, Iyer said:

"I’m truly honored to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March. This recognition is incredibly special, especially in a month where we lifted the ICC Champions Trophy — a moment I will cherish forever.

"Being able to contribute to India’s success on such a big stage is something every cricketer dreams of. I’m grateful to my teammates, coaches, and support staff for their unwavering support and belief.

"A heartfelt thank you to the fans as well — your energy and encouragement keep us going every step of the way."

The 30-year-old scored 172 of his 243 runs across three matches in March, averaging 57.33 with a strike rate of 77.47, featuring several notable performances.

He struck 79 off 98 balls — including four fours and two sixes — in a group-stage win against New Zealand, helping India post a competitive total of 250 on a tricky surface.

He then contributed 45 off 62 deliveries in the semi-final victory over Australia, before capping off the tournament with a composed 48* off 62 balls in the final, once again against New Zealand, as India clinched the title.