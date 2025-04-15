Three players withdraw from Barcelona Open ahead of start

Lorenzo Musetti defeats Cristopher O'Connell in China. -Instagram/lore_musetti

The 2025 Barcelona Open kicked off on Monday, drawing significant attention as one of the ATP 500 season's most anticipated events.

Featuring major names like Carlos Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2024 Australian Open runner-up, the tournament promised exciting matchups. However, just after the draw, three players pulled out of the event, making way for lucky losers.

The biggest name to withdraw was Lorenzo Musetti, who pulled out due to a thigh injury sustained during the Monte Carlo Masters final against Carlos Alcaraz.

Musetti had played a superb match and was one set away from claiming the title before the injury interrupted his progress.

The second player to opt out was Tomas Machac. Although the reason for his withdrawal has not been disclosed, it’s worth noting that Machac had previously decided not to compete in his doubles match at the Monte Carlo Masters following his loss to Alex de Minaur in the Round of 32.

Jordan Thompson, the third player to withdraw, announced his exit from the Barcelona Open on Monday as the tournament commenced. Thompson had missed two months due to injury but made his comeback at the BNP Paribas Open. The reason for his withdrawal remains unclear.

Replacements for the Missed Players:

Arthur Rinderknech replaced Musetti in the main draw. The Frenchman, who had lost to Jesper de Jong in the final round of qualifying, will now face Laslo Djere in his opening match.

Damir Dzumhur took Tomas Machac’s spot. Dzumhur had been defeated by Cameron Norrie in the final round of qualifying.

Jacob Fearnley stepped in for Jordan Thompson after falling to Daniel Elahi Galan in the qualifying rounds.