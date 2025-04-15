85-match President’s Trophy Grade-II tournament kicks off April 15

SNGPL squad celebrates winning the President's Trophy Grade-I title on February 11, 2024. — PCB

LAHORE: The President’s Trophy Grade-II 2024-25 is set to begin on Tuesday, April 15, across eight cities — Abbottabad, Haripur, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, and Swabi.

The 85-match tournament will feature three-day matches, except for the final, which will be a four-day affair scheduled to take place from May 22 to 25.

More than 400 players from across Pakistan will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in this red-ball competition.

The tournament winner will be awarded PKR 5 million, while the runner-up will receive PKR 2.5 million from a total prize pool of PKR 7.75 million.

The champion team will also earn promotion to the President’s Trophy Grade-I for the next domestic season, replacing Eshaal Associates.

A total of 27 departmental teams are participating in the tournament, divided into four groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, scheduled to be held from May 14 to 16, while the semi-finals are set to take place from May 18 to 20.

The venues for the knockout stage of the President’s Trophy Grade-II will be announced at a later date.

Group A (Karachi)

Kingsmen, Navy, Pak Saudi International, Pakistan Customs, Port Qasim and Wing 999 Sports

Group B (Islamabad and Rawalpindi)

Army, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ghani Institute, JDW Sugar Mills, JJ’s Consultancy Group, ONETEN Communication and PHA Rawalpindi.

Group C (Abbottabad, Swabi and Haripur)

Haider Cricket Club, Mit Solutions, PAF, Sardar Group, Service Industries, SNSJ Marketing, Vital Tea

Group D (Sheikhupura and Lahore)

Ahmed Glass, Azlaan Traders, Income Tax, Kingsmen Academy, Railways, Sahir Associates and Sabir’s Poultry