Kane Williamson's PSL 10 arrival date unveiled

An undated picture of former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wearing Karachi Kings kit. - X

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who was drafted by Karachi Kings, is set to make his much-anticipated return to the squad for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

Sources within the Kings' management confirm that Williamson is expected to arrive in Pakistan on April 23 or 24.

However, the right-handed batter has already missed the team’s opening match and will also miss the next four matches of the tournament due to his commitments as a commentator in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

In his absence, Karachi Kings recently announced the signing of Pakistan U19 captain Saad Baig as a partial replacement. Baig joined the squad during the Kings' match against Multan Sultans.

In other news, Karachi Kings, led by their newly appointed captain David Warner, secured a thrilling victory in their opening match of the tournament against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium.

Chasing a challenging 235-run target, the Kings reached the mark with four wickets to spare, thanks to an explosive partnership between James Vince and Khushdil Shah.

Vince was the standout performer, scoring a blistering 101 off just 43 balls, including 14 fours and four sixes. His aggressive knock was complemented by a 142-run partnership with Khushdil Shah, who made a quickfire 60 off 38 balls, featuring five fours and four sixes.

The two batters, however, fell in quick succession, leaving the Kings at 222/6 in 18.3 overs. But Muhammad Irfan Khan and Abbas Afridi held their nerve, guiding the Kings over the line with a crucial seventh-wicket stand, securing victory on the second delivery of the final over.

Earlier, Multan Sultans had posted a formidable 234/3 in their 20 overs. Mohammad Rizwan was the star of the innings, remaining unbeaten on 105 off 63 balls, which included nine fours and five sixes.

He was well-supported by Michael Bracewell, who contributed an explosive 44 not out off just 17 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes. The duo put on an unbroken 89-run partnership in just 32 balls to propel the Sultans to a competitive total.

For the unversed, Karachi Kings are scheduled to play their second PSL match against two-time champions Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday at the National Bank Cricket Stadium.