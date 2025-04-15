Shoaib Akhtar demands 'Pindi Express' as new PSL franchise

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar responds after national teams defeat in Champions Trophy match against India in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — X/@shoaib100mph

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has made a passionate appeal to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), calling for the introduction of a new Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise named "Pindi Express" — a tribute to his famous nickname — to represent his hometown, Rawalpindi.

Akhtar, who still holds the record for the fastest delivery in international cricket, made the statement during a recent appearance while discussing the ongoing PSL season.

He emphasized that Rawalpindi's cricketing culture and history of producing top-tier fast bowlers make it a strong contender for PSL expansion.

"The city breathes cricket. With the kind of talent Rawalpindi has produced over the years, it's only fitting that it gets its own PSL team," Akhtar said.

"By the way, if I’ve said that it has to be Pindi Express, then you must vouch for this hashtag for me, because man, this team should be there. And Sohail knows it, we know it — Pindi is the city of princes, a city full of extraordinary talent," he added.





He also cited the region’s legacy of producing world-class pacers like Mohammad Wasim and Haris Rauf, in addition to himself, as further justification for the franchise.

The suggested franchise name — Pindi Express — creatively links Akhtar’s legacy with local pride. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been a key venue in recent PSL seasons, known for high-scoring thrillers and packed stands.

Meanwhile, excitement around the PSL’s expansion continues to build. The league’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salman Naseer, recently revealed that the 11th edition of the tournament, scheduled for next year, may feature eight teams instead of the current six.

"By the end of this year, we might get two more teams," Naseer told local media.

"We started at a time when no cricket was happening in Pakistan. The challenge was to bring it back.

"Now that we’ve successfully brought cricket back to traditional centers, the next step is expanding beyond these four cities — Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan."

For the unversed, the PSL began in 2016 with five franchises — Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators — and welcomed Multan Sultans as the sixth team in 2018.