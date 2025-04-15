'We haven't executed our plans,' says Babar Azam after defeat against Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam during the toss time ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 14, 2025. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam opened up after his team’s second defeat in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Babar admitted that his team failed to execute their plans in both the batting and bowling departments.

“I think we haven't executed our plans — whether it was with the bat or the ball. We didn’t utilize the powerplay well. We’ll have to discuss what we’re lacking and come back stronger,” said Babar.

“We have a good think tank with a lot of experience, including legends like Inzy [Inzamam-ul-Haq] and Mushy [Mushtaq Ahmed], but we need to focus on execution,” he added.

Commenting on the pressure faced by young players, he said: “PSL is a big stage, and youngsters do feel the pressure. You can guide them, but they are still learning and tend to get nervous in high-pressure situations. We have a gap now, and we’ll work on making improvements as we move forward in the tournament.”

The 30-year-old concluded the interview on a light-hearted note, sharing a bit of banter with Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan.

Islamabad United delivered a dominant performance to secure a 102-run win over Peshawar Zalmi, marking their second victory of the tournament.

After being asked to bat first, United posted a mammoth total of 243/5. Despite the early dismissal of Andries Gous — run out by Tom Kohler-Cadmore for a duck — Sahibzada Farhan and Colin Munro launched a blistering counterattack.

The duo stitched together a 100-run partnership, propelling United to 128/1 by the 11th over.

Farhan was in sensational form, smashing his maiden PSL century off just 49 deliveries — equaling the record for the fastest hundred by an Islamabad United batter. He top-scored with a breathtaking 106 off 52 balls.

Alzarri Joseph broke the 144-run stand by dismissing Munro for 40 and later removed Farhan as well. Salman Ali Agha (30 off 15) and Azam Khan (16) added vital middle-order runs, while Jason Holder (20*) and Ben Dwarshuis (18*) provided the finishing touches.

In response, Peshawar Zalmi were bowled out for 141 in 18.2 overs, unable to cope with the scoreboard pressure. Mohammad Haris stood out with a spirited knock of 87 off 46 balls — his highest score in PSL history — but received little support from his teammates.

Zalmi's innings began on a sour note as captain Babar Azam was dismissed for just one run in the second over by Ben Dwarshuis, who claimed his maiden PSL wicket.

Haris fought valiantly, reaching a half-century with a flurry of boundaries, but wickets continued to tumble around him. Hussain Talat scored 13, George Linde was out for a duck, Alzarri Joseph managed 2, and Sufiyan Muqeem contributed just 1. Zalmi were reduced to 130/8 by the 16th over.

Haris was eventually dismissed for 87, and the final wicket — Mohammad Ali for 3 — sealed Islamabad United's emphatic 102-run victory.