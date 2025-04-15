Former Pakistan legends slam Qalandars’ selection of uncapped opener Naeem

Lahore Qalandars opening batter Mohammad Naeem. - LahoreQalandars

Former Pakistan cricket stars Mohammad Yousuf and Shahid Afridi voiced strong concerns over the two-time champions Lahore Qalandars' selection strategy following the team's rocky start to their PSL X campaign.

Both cricketing legends have questioned the franchise’s decision to include uncapped opener Mohammad Naeem, particularly at the expense of more established domestic performers.

On a local sports show, Mohammad Yousuf did not hold back, expressing his surprise at the inclusion of Naeem.

"I’ve heard Mohammad Naeem’s name for the first time. Has he played any first-class cricket? I don’t know what kind of player he is. I’ve only seen him face 10-11 balls. They have Mohammad Akhlaq, who is a fantastic player with first-class experience. How can they pick someone with no experience over someone more seasoned?" Yousuf remarked.

Afridi echoed similar concerns with a brief but pointed remark: "Credit bhi to lena hai," suggesting that the decision to pick Naeem over more experienced options seemed questionable.

Naeem, who has only played 7 T20 games, has been given the opening role alongside Fakhar.

Despite reports of strong performances in training, his contributions in the Qalandars' opening two PSL games have been disappointing, managing just 8 and 10 runs for a total of 18.

The Lahore Qalandars lost the PSL opener against Islamabad United and won their second match in a high-scoring encounter against Quetta Gladiators.

They have struggled to find consistency in their top order. While Fakhar Zaman has shown flashes of brilliance, the promotion of the relatively inexperienced Naeem—who has minimal cricket experience—has raised eyebrows.