Sahibzada Farhan joins Virat Kohli in elite T20 century club

Sahibzada Farhan (Left) reacts after scoring century with Sufiyan Muqeem (Right) clapping during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 clash between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 14, 2025. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United’s Sahibzada Farhan scored a brilliant century on Monday during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi at Pindi Cricket Stadium, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Farhan’s remarkable century placed him among an exclusive group of T20 batters to score four centuries in a calendar year.

Alongside him in this elite list are T20 legends Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill.

Farhan is the only Pakistani batter to achieve this feat in just nine innings.

Players with Four T20 Hundreds in a Calendar Year:

Chris Gayle (2011)

Virat Kohli (2016)

Jos Buttler (2022)

Shubman Gill (2023)

Sahibzada Farhan (2025)

In the match, Islamabad United dominated Peshawar Zalmi, posting an imposing total of 243/5.

United, asked to bat first, faced an early setback when Andries Gous was dismissed for a duck, run out by Tom Kohler-Cadmore, leaving the score at 9/1 in just 1.2 overs.

However, Farhan and Colin Munro quickly turned the tide with an aggressive counterattack. The pair put together a blistering 100-run partnership, taking the score to 128/1 after just 11 overs.

In a sensational display, Farhan reached his first-ever PSL century in just 49 balls, equaling the record for the fastest century by an Islamabad United batter in the league’s history.

The 144-run partnership between Farhan and Munro was eventually broken by Alzarri Joseph, who dismissed Munro for 40, leaving United at 153/2 in 13.1 overs.

In the final stages, Jason Holder and Ben Dwarshuis remained unbeaten, adding 20 and 18 runs respectively, as United finished with a giant total of 243/5, setting Peshawar Zalmi a challenging target to chase.

Farhan's explosive performance not only secured a memorable win for Islamabad United but also etched his name in T20 history.