Pakistan beat West Indies by 65 runs to seal third win

Pakistan women's team celebrate after win over West Indies team in their ICC World Cup Qualifiers match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 14, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan secured a dominant 65-run victory over the West Indies in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier on Monday, thanks to a stellar performance from Fatima Sana and a half-century from Sidra Amin.

Defending a modest total of 192, Pakistan bowled out the West Indies for just 126 in 39.2 overs, securing their third win in the tournament. The win was a result of an all-round bowling effort, with Pakistan’s bowlers maintaining pressure throughout the innings.

The West Indies’ chase got off to a disastrous start, losing their top three batters within the first 10 overs, leaving them struggling at 29 runs.

Fatima Sana trapped Hayley Matthews in front, while Zaida James and Shemaine Campbelle were both run out, further denting the West Indies’ progress.

The West Indies never fully recovered, with Pakistan’s bowlers striking regularly. Aaliyah Alleyne was the highest scorer for the West Indies, managing just 22 runs off 52 balls, with only two boundaries.

It was a disappointing batting performance overall for the West Indies, whose qualification hopes are now in jeopardy, having suffered their second loss in the tournament with only two matches remaining.

Fatima Sana was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking 3 wickets for 16 runs in 7 overs. Nashra Sandhu and Rameen Shamim supported well, claiming two wickets each.

Earlier, Pakistan opted to bat first and were dismissed for 191 in 49.5 overs. The innings started poorly, with opener Gull Feroza falling early for just 2 runs in the third over.

However, Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin steadied the ship, with Muneeba scoring 33 off 60 balls, including four boundaries, before being dismissed.

Sidra Amin, continuing her fine form in the tournament, scored a vital half-century, finishing on 54 off 94 balls with four boundaries. She formed crucial partnerships with Aliya Riaz and Omaima Sohail, lifting Pakistan out of early trouble.

For the West Indies, Hayley Matthews, Afy Fletcher, and Karishma Ramharack each took two wickets, but they were unable to prevent Pakistan from reaching a competitive total.

The six-team ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier, which also features Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand, and the West Indies alongside hosts Pakistan, follows a single-league round-robin format.

Matches are being held at Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA Ground in Lahore, and the tournament will determine the two qualifiers for the 2025 Women’s World Cup in India.