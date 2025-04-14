United crush Zalmi by 102 runs in PSL 10 showdown

Islamabad United players celebrate during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 14, 2025. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United delivered a dominant performance to defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 102 runs at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, securing their second win of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

Chasing a daunting target of 244, Zalmi were bowled out for 141 in 18.2 overs despite a fighting knock from wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, who scored a blistering 86 — his highest score in PSL history.

Zalmi’s innings got off to a shaky start when skipper Babar Azam was dismissed for just one run in the second over, falling to Ben Dwarshuis, who claimed his maiden PSL wicket. The early setback left Zalmi at 4-1.

In the next over, opener Mitchell Owen was trapped LBW by Imad Wasim for 10, and Saim Ayub followed soon after, dismissed for six, as Zalmi stumbled to 26-3 inside the powerplay.

A brief recovery came through a 41-run partnership between Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Haris. However, the resistance was short-lived as Cadmore fell for eight, giving Imad his second wicket and reducing Zalmi to 67-4 in the ninth over.

Haris continued to battle alone, reaching a well-deserved half-century with an aggressive approach. But the wickets kept tumbling around him — Hussain Talat made 13, George Linde was out for a duck, Alzarri Joseph managed two, and Sufiyan Muqeem contributed just one. Zalmi were left reeling at 130-8 in the 16th over.

Haris was finally dismissed for 87 off 46 balls, with his departure all but ending Zalmi’s hopes. The final wicket, Mohammad Ali, fell for three as Islamabad United sealed a comprehensive 102-run win.

Earlier, after being put into bat, United lost Andries Gous early for a duck via a run-out by Kohler-Cadmore. But Sahibzada Farhan and Colin Munro counterattacked fiercely, stitching together a 100-run stand to lift United to 128/1 by the 11th over.

Farhan was in sublime form, reaching his fourth PSL fifty and then blasting a maiden century off just 49 deliveries — equaling the record for the fastest PSL ton by an Islamabad United batter. His breathtaking 106 off 52 balls anchored the innings.

Alzarri Joseph eventually ended the 144-run partnership by dismissing Munro for 40 and later sending Farhan back to the pavilion. Salman Ali Agha (30 off 15) and Azam Khan (16) added crucial late runs, while Jason Holder (20*) and Ben Dwarshuis (18*) finished the innings strongly.

Islamabad United concluded their innings at a commanding 243/5, which proved far beyond Zalmi’s reach on the day.