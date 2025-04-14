Mendis rates PSL 10 bowling among toughest challenges

Kusal Mendis, who is playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the first time, has praised the standard of fast bowling in the league - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lankan batting star Kusal Mendis has rated the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) bowling standards among the best in franchise cricket, following his impressive debut for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 10.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who joined Quetta this season, made an immediate impact with an unbeaten 35 off just 14 balls during his team's successful 206-run chase against Peshawar Zalmi.

Speaking at a press conference, Mendis praised the league's competitiveness and fast bowling quality.

“Having played in the LPL and SA20, I can confidently say PSL's fast bowling is top class. The quality here makes the tournament extremely competitive,” Mendis stated.

Although he was dismissed by Haris Rauf for 28 off 14 balls in his second match against Lahore Qalandars, Mendis remained upbeat about the conditions in Pakistan.

“Pakistani conditions really suit my batting style. I have been working hard on my power-hitting back home, so it’s thrilling to perform here,” he said.

Mendis further commented on the batting-friendly pitches in Pakistan and his preparation.

“The conditions here suit batting, and I have been improving my power game back home, so it's exciting to perform in such conditions,” he said.

Flexible with his role in the lineup, Mendis added: “I’ve batted everywhere in domestic cricket. Whether it’s the top order or lower down, I’ll play wherever the team needs me.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Quetta Gladiators are now set to face Karachi Kings in their third match of the league on April 18 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.