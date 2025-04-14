Jannik Sinner allowed to resume official training ahead of ban expiry

An undated photo of Tennis star Jannik Sinner. - AFP

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has been granted permission to resume official training activities a month before his suspension ends, allowing him to prepare for a comeback at the Italian Open.

The 23-year-old Italian accepted a three-month suspension in February following an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), thereby avoiding a trial that could have resulted in more severe penalties.

During the initial phase of the ban, Sinner's training was significantly restricted. He was only permitted to use private gym facilities and train with uncertified partners on non-official courts. However, WADA has now confirmed that "Mr. Sinner may return to official training activity from 13 April 2025."

Sinner has competed in only one tournament this season—the Australian Open—which he won, successfully defending his title.

Reflecting on his suspension, Sinner shared his thoughts in a recent interview with Sky Sports:

“The decision to reach an agreement on my ban was too quick, even though I don’t fully agree, though I chose a more tolerable option but there could have been a worse injustice,” Sinner said.

Despite missing three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, Sinner is set to retain his World No. 1 ranking once his ban ends on May 4, 2025. Neither Carlos Alcaraz nor Alexander Zverev managed to close the gap in his absence.

Prior to the suspension, Sinner held a 3,695-point lead over Zverev, with Alcaraz in third. That margin has now narrowed to 2,210 points following Alcaraz's recent Monte Carlo Masters title, which elevated him to No. 2 in the ATP rankings.

As of the latest standings, Taylor Fritz holds the No. 4 position, while Serbian star Novak Djokovic is in fifth after failing to overtake Fritz.