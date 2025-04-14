Islamabad United win toss, elect to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam during toss time ahead of PSL 10 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 14, 2025. - Screengrab

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bat first in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan(w), Shadab Khan(c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saad Masood, Ben Dwarshuis

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, George Linde, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza

Head to Head

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have faced each other 24 times, with both teams winning nine matches each.

Matches played: 24

Islamabad United won: 12

Peshawar Zalmi won: 12

Form Guide

Islamabad United will carry forward their winning momentum and continue their streak of five consecutive wins so far, including in the PSL 10 opener against Lahore Qalandars.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, will look for a win after their defeat in the PSL 10 opener against Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad United: W, W, W, W, W (Most Recent First)

Peshawar Zalmi: W, W, L, L, L