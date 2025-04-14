Saim Ayub reveals special on-field bond with Babar Azam

Saim Ayub discussing about his comeback and journey with Peshawar Zalmi in his latest interview. - Peshawar Zalmi

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi's rising star Saim Ayub has spoken about the special bond he shares with former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, highlighting the positive impact he has had on his game.

In an exclusive interview, Ayub shared insights into his journey and the invaluable support he has received from Babar, both on and off the field.

"I've talked a lot about Babar bhai over the past two years. He treats everyone equally and makes batting partnerships enjoyable. I always plan my approach according to who I'm batting with," said Saim.





The young opener, who suffered an ankle injury during Pakistan's Test series in South Africa earlier this year, described his rehabilitation process as "challenging but enjoyable."

"I didn't take rehab negatively," Ayub said. "The PCB helped me tremendously during this tough phase. Now that I'm back on the field, I'm enjoying cricket even more – I missed everything about it: the ground atmosphere, batting, bowling, and fielding," he added.

The 22-year-old expressed special excitement about his PSL return with Peshawar Zalmi: "I waited a whole year for this opportunity. Playing alongside local and international stars and gelling with the team – it's been an incredible learning experience. The team culture of Zalmi is fantastic; we, as a team, enjoy every moment together."

He reserved high praise for Peshawar Zalmi's batting coach, James Foster: "He's been tremendous. Every conversation with him is a learning opportunity. I believe in gaining knowledge from everyone – coaches or fellow players," he stated in the interview.

The talented left-hander concluded with a message to fans: "I request everyone to keep supporting me with the same love you've always shown."