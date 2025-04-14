Van Dijk scores late winner to move Liverpool closer to Premier League title

Virgil Van Dijk celeberates a decider against West Ham United at Anfield Liverpool on April 13, 2025. - Liverpool FC

LIVERPOOL: Virgil van Dijk scored in the 89th minute against West Ham United to secure a 2–1 victory for Liverpool, moving them 13 points clear at the top of the table in the race for their 20th league title.

It was a day to remember for Mohamed Salah, who started brilliantly. Just days after receiving a standing ovation and signing a new contract, the Egyptian star provided a superb assist for Luis Díaz, who opened the scoring in the 18th minute to set the tone for the Reds.

It was Salah’s 45th assist of the season — a record in the 38-game Premier League format.

Liverpool held onto their lead until the 86th minute, when a defensive mix-up led to left-back Andy Robertson scoring an unfortunate own goal, leveling the score.

Pressure seemed to be mounting on Liverpool until their captain, Virgil van Dijk, responded with a fantastic header to restore the lead and secure all three points for the title contenders.

"The own goal was an unfortunate thing to happen — it was time to make it right," Van Dijk said after the match.

The Dutchman’s contract is set to expire in the summer, but it’s expected that the Liverpool captain will sign a two-year extension in the coming days.

"Everyone knows my love for the club. Let’s see what happens next week," Van Dijk said.

This win was crucial for Liverpool, who now sit 13 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with six games remaining.

Meanwhile, West Ham slipped to 17th after the defeat, though they still have games in hand to secure vital points.

"It was difficult — like the other 33 steps we've taken this season. This is our season, the current Premier League," said the manager.

"You saw yesterday: Arsenal drawing, Man City 2–0 down after 10 minutes, and today West Ham. I think they’re placed 15th or 16th at the moment, but I saw players on their team who, in terms of quality, could easily play for us," he added.