Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 10, IU vs PZ today Match 05

RAWALPINDI: The fifth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 will take place between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Matthew Short (all platinum), Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder (all diamond), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis (all gold), Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad (all silver), Hunain Shah and Saad Masood (both emerging), Rassie van der Dussen, Riley Meredith and Sam Billings (all supplementary).

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all platinum), Mohammad Haris, Corbin Bosch and Mohammad Ali (all diamond), Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana and Abdul Samad (all gold), Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Najibullah Zadran (all silver), Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat (both emerging), Ahmed Daniyal and Alzarri Joseph (both supplementary).