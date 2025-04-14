Alexander Volkanovski reclaims UFC Featherweight title

Alexander Volkanovski reactions after winning UFC Featherweight Championship in Miami. - UFC

Alexander Volkanovski reclaimed the UFC Featherweight Championship this past Saturday in Miami by defeating Diego Lopes.

Volkanovski had previously defended his title four times before losing it to Islam Makhachev on February 11, 2023. He regained the featherweight title with a victory over Yair Rodriguez five months later but then suffered two consecutive losses.

Now, the Australian champion is back on top.

Despite suffering a cut below his right eye and being floored by an overhand in the third round, Volkanovski dominated the early portion of the fight.

Lopes caught Volkanovski’s other eye in the fourth round and launched a strong offensive, but failed to secure a finish.

In the fifth round, Volkanovski appeared to be on his way to a clear victory. While Lopes spent much of the round trying to draw Volkanovski into exchanges at the center of the Octagon, it was Volkanovski who remained the aggressor and controlled the pace.

Lopes, the third-ranked contender and a 30-year-old from Brazil, was competing in his first UFC title fight. Volkanovski, now 36, showcased his championship experience throughout the bout.

“Maybe I came up short on the technical piece,” Lopes said through an interpreter. “I can see myself coming back. I’ve only been in this organization for two years, and I think I’m going to train harder, get better, and come back stronger.