PSL 10: Usman Tariq reported for suspect bowling action

Quetta Gladiators' spinner Usman Khan during photoshoot ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10. - AFP

Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq was reported for a suspect bowling action by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown during his side’s PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

As per the rules, Usman is allowed to continue bowling in future matches. However, if he is reported again, he will be suspended from bowling and will need to obtain clearance from an ICC-accredited lab before resuming.

This is the second time in his PSL career that the mystery spinner has been reported for a suspect action.

He was previously flagged during the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League in a match against Karachi Kings. Richard Illingworth and Asif Yaqoob were the on-field umpires during that game.

The 2024 edition ended on a disappointing note for the 27-year-old, as he managed to take just two wickets in five matches. In the ongoing tenth edition, he has played two matches so far and picked up three wickets.

It is worth mentioning that the Saud Shakeel-led Quetta Gladiators were recently defeated by the two-time PSL champions, Lahore Qalandars, in their second match of the tournament by 79 runs at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a daunting target of 220, Quetta Gladiators were bowled out for just 140, falling to a dominant all-round performance by Lahore Qalandars.

Shaheen Afridi gave his side a flying start, removing Saud Shakeel for just one run in the opening over. Asif Afridi then dismissed Hassan Nawaz for one, before Shaheen struck again, sending Finn Allen back for a duck. Quetta slumped to 9-3 in just 3.2 overs.

Rilee Rossouw and Kusal Mendis attempted a recovery with a 45-run partnership. Mendis smashed 28 off 14 balls before falling to Haris Rauf, leaving Quetta at 54-4.

Rossouw kept the fight alive, scoring a brisk 44 off 19 balls—featuring four boundaries and four sixes—before Rishad Hossain claimed his maiden PSL wicket to end the resistance.

The collapse continued as Sikandar Raza removed Shoaib Malik for 14 and Akeal Hosein in the same over. Rishad returned to dismiss Mohammad Amir and Abrar Ahmed, completing his three-wicket haul.

Asif Afridi wrapped up the tail as Lahore sealed a commanding 110-run victory.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars posted an imposing total of 220, powered by Fakhar Zaman’s 67 off 39 balls and Sam Billings’ explosive 50 off just 19. Despite two wickets each from Akeal Hosein and Abrar Ahmed, Quetta failed to mount a significant challenge.