Sindh bodybuilding trials conclude for 35th National Games

Sindh Bodybuilding & Fitness Association conducted body-building trials for the upcoming 35th National Games. - Reporter

KARACHI: The Sindh Bodybuilding & Fitness Association successfully conducted open trials for the selection of the Sindh bodybuilding team for the upcoming 35th National Games 2025.

The trials were held under the supervision of Mr. Tariq Zafar, Organising Chairman, and Mr. Muhammad Iqbal, Organising Secretary.

More than 70 bodybuilders from all divisions of Sindh participated in the open trials, with 10 athletes ultimately selected to represent the province in the prestigious multi-sport event.

Selected Athletes for Sindh Bodybuilding Team – 35th National Games 2025:

Muhammad Ismail (Karachi)

Hamza Qureshi (Hyderabad)

Hamayoun Ayub (Karachi)

Siraj Khan (Mirpurkhas)

Sheikh Kamran Kamal (Karachi)

Sajid Baloch (Karachi)

Muhammad Abid (Karachi)

Farooq Ghafoor (Karachi)

Yamin Imtiaz (Karachi)

Fardeen Baloch (Shaheed Benazirabad)

Team Coach: Aamir Ullah Khan

Team Manager: Muhammad Iqbal

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) recently announced the official dates and venues for two major sporting events in 2025.

The 35th National Games will take place in Karachi from May 1 to 9, while Lahore will host the inaugural National Youth Games from September 7 to 13.

The National Games will feature 26 men’s events and 23 women’s events, with the POA Sports Commission considering the inclusion of six additional disciplines. This flagship event provides athletes from all provinces with a platform to showcase their prowess and compete at the national level.

Meanwhile, the National Youth Games aim to promote emerging talent, offering a crucial development stage for athletes aged 14 to 17.