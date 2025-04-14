'We did not select a better team,' says Saud Shakeel after defeat against Qalandars

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel (Left) and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi during the toss time ahead of PSL 10 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 13, 2025. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel opened up after his side’s heavy defeat in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 clash against Lahore Qalandars at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Saud candidly admitted to shortcomings in team selection and execution.

“I think we didn’t pick the best team, and our strength lies in spin. Credit goes to their batters as well—Fakhar at the top, Mitchell in the middle, and Billings at the end. We have a few issues that need to be resolved before the next game,” said Saud.

He also spoke about the team’s strategy to contain Lahore’s bowling spearhead, Shaheen Afridi.

“We know Shaheen is a strike bowler. The plan was to deny him wickets, but we lost early ones, and it's not easy to chase a big target after that. We'll try to reduce our mistakes in the next game. Pindi usually favors batters. The last match was an exception, but today it played like a typical Pindi pitch,” he added.

Chasing a daunting target of 220, Quetta Gladiators were bowled out for just 140, falling to a dominant all-round performance by Lahore Qalandars.

Shaheen Afridi gave his side a flying start, removing Saud Shakeel for just one run in the opening over. Asif Afridi then dismissed Hassan Nawaz for one, before Shaheen struck again, sending Finn Allen back for a duck. Quetta slumped to 9-3 in just 3.2 overs.

Rilee Rossouw and Kusal Mendis attempted a recovery with a 45-run partnership. Mendis smashed 28 off 14 before falling to Haris Rauf, leaving Quetta at 54-4. Rossouw kept the fight alive, scoring a brisk 44 off 19 balls—featuring four boundaries and four sixes—before Rishad Hossain claimed his maiden PSL wicket to end the resistance.

The collapse resumed as Sikandar Raza removed Shoaib Malik for 14 and Akeal Hosein in the same over. Rishad returned to dismiss Mohammad Amir and Abrar Ahmed, completing his three-wicket haul. Asif Afridi wrapped up the tail as Lahore sealed a commanding 110-run victory.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars posted an imposing total of 220, powered by Fakhar Zaman’s 67 off 39 balls and Sam Billings’ explosive 50 off just 19. Despite two wickets each from Akeal Hosein and Abrar Ahmed, Quetta failed to pose any significant challenge.