Sam Billings surpasses Umar Akmal in PSL record books for Qalandars

Sam Billings (Left) plays a shot during PSL 10 clash between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 13, 2025 and an unwanted picture of Umar Akmal (Right). - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Qalandars' wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings displayed an aggressive batting approach during their second match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 against Quetta Gladiators at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The right-handed batter scored an explosive, unbeaten half-century to help Qalandars reach 219/6.

In doing so, he set a new record for the fastest fifty by a Qalandars batter in PSL history, bringing up his half-century in just 19 deliveries, surpassing Umar Akmal’s previous record of 22 balls, set in Dubai during the first PSL season in 2016.

The record for the fastest fifty in PSL history is currently held by two active players, Asif Ali and Rilee Rossouw, who both scored their fifties in just 17 deliveries.

Qalandars' Fastest Fifties in PSL History:

Players Balls Date Sam Billings 19 13th April, 2025 Umar Akmal 22 8th February, 2016 Chris Lynn 22 15th March, 2020 Ben Dunk 23 8th March, 2020 Umar Akmal 23 16th February, 2016

Qalandars delivered a commanding batting display against Quetta Gladiators on Sunday in their second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Pindi Cricket Stadium, posting a formidable total of 219/6.

Opting to bat first, the Qalandars faced an early setback when opener Mohammad Naeem was dismissed for 10, bowled by Abrar Ahmed, leaving the team at 17/1 in 2.3 overs.

However, Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique steadied the ship, forming a 56-run partnership for the second wicket. Their aggressive batting put pressure on the Gladiators, with both players finding boundaries at will.

The partnership ended when Akeal Hosein dismissed Shafique for 37 off 21 balls, reducing the score to 73/2 in 7.5 overs.

Zaman continued to dominate, reaching his 20th PSL fifty, and was joined by Daryl Mitchell.

The pair built a solid 80-run partnership, taking the score past 150 in the 15th over. Mitchell contributed an unbeaten 37.

However, Abrar Ahmed struck again, dismissing Mitchell and reducing the Qalandars to 153/3 in 14.5 overs.

Zaman was dismissed for 67, and though Sam Billings added a quickfire 50*, the Qalandars finished with 219/6.