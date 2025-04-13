Fakhar Zaman equals Mohammad Rizwan's PSL record

Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman (Left) during PSL 10 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium on April 13, 2025 and Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan (Right) celebrates century against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 12, 2025. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Lahore Qalandars' opening batter Fakhar Zaman on Sunday matched Mohammad Rizwan's record for most half-centuries during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 clash against Quetta Gladiators at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Fakhar adopted a measured approach against the Gladiators’ bowling attack, registering his 20th PSL fifty. With this milestone, he has become only the third player in PSL history to score 20 or more half-centuries.

Both Mohammad Rizwan, the Multan Sultans captain, and Fakhar Zaman now share the second spot for most fifties in the tournament's history.

The record for most PSL half-centuries belongs to Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam, who leads the chart with 33 fifties — the only batter to have crossed the 30-mark in PSL history.

Most Fifties in PSL History:

Players Teams Fifties Babar Azam Peshawar Zalmi 33 Mohammad Rizwan Multan Sultans 20 Fakhar Zaman Lahore Qalandars 20 Shoaib Malik Quetta Gladiators 15 Colin Munro Karachi Kings 13

Qalandars delivered a commanding batting display against Quetta Gladiators on Sunday in their second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Pindi Cricket Stadium, posting a formidable total of 219/6.

Opting to bat first, the Qalandars faced an early setback when opener Mohammad Naeem was dismissed for 10, bowled by Abrar Ahmed, leaving the team at 17/1 in 2.3 overs.

However, Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique steadied the ship, forming a 56-run partnership for the second wicket. Their aggressive batting put pressure on the Gladiators, with both players finding boundaries at will.

The partnership ended when Akeal Hosein dismissed Shafique for 37 off 21 balls, reducing the score to 73/2 in 7.5 overs.

Zaman continued to dominate, reaching his 20th PSL fifty, and was joined by Daryl Mitchell.

The pair built a solid 80-run partnership, taking the score past 150 in the 15th over. Mitchell contributed an unbeaten 37.

However, Abrar Ahmed struck again, dismissing Mitchell and reducing the Qalandars to 153/3 in 14.5 overs.

Zaman was dismissed for 67, and though Sam Billings added a quickfire 50*, the Qalandars finished with 219/6.