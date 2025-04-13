Quetta Gladiators win toss, elect to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10

RAWALPINDI: Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and elected to bowl first in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Playing XIs
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (w), Sikandar Raza, Jahandad Khan, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi
Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (w), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
Head-to-Head
Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators have faced each other 18 times, with both teams winning nine matches each.
Form Guide
Quetta Gladiators will aim to build on their winning momentum after a high-scoring victory against Peshawar Zalmi in the tournament opener.
Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, are looking for their first win of the season after losing their opening match to Islamabad United.
Lahore Qalandars: L, W, W, L, L (Most Recent First)
Quetta Gladiators: L, W, L, L, W
