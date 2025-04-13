'He doesn’t use his brain,' says former Pacer on Shaheen's bowling approach

Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking wicket during PSL match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on March 6, 2024. - AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir has shared his views on the bowling approach of the national team’s ace fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, stating that he fails to use his brain effectively.

Speaking during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) post-match show, Tanvir said that although Shaheen possesses every skill, he doesn’t utilize his intelligence properly.

“He has every thing [skills], but He doesn’t use his brain. He does not know when to bowl which delivery,” Tanvir said.

When asked who should guide Shaheen Afridi in such matters, Tanvir responded that it ultimately comes down to the player himself.

“Yes, you sit down with your coach to create a general game plan, but the situation on the field can change quickly. Coaches can provide support, but you must respond to the game’s circumstances and adapt your plan as needed.”uation of the game and make your plan b,” he said.

“Shaheen is a wonderful kid; now he has learned outswing as well, but what I think so he is not smart enough and lacks decision-making power,” he added.

Tanvir further emphasized the importance of studying the batsman and adopting a counter-strategy to avoid being hit around the ground.

“Over time, you must develop a new strategy. If you cannot counterattack and fail to become smarter, the same situation that is occurring with Shaheen Afridi will happen to you,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars suffered a crushing defeat against Islamabad United in the PSL 10 opener.

The left-arm pacer conceded 38 runs in his four-over spell and went wicketless in the match.

Islamabad United chased down a modest target of 140, losing only two wickets with 14 balls to spare at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.