Virat Kohli joins David Warner in elite T20 milestone club

Virat Kohli plays a shot during IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 13, 2025 and Karachi Kings captain David Warner during practice session. - AFP/KarachiKings

JAIPUR – Star Indian batter and former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli achieved a major milestone in T20 cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli became only the second batter—and the first-ever Indian—to score 100 half-centuries in T20 cricket history. He reached this landmark in his 405th T20 appearance, underlining his consistency and dominance in the shortest format of the game.

Australian opener David Warner currently leads the list with 108 T20 fifties in 400 matches. Kohli follows closely with 100 half-centuries in 405 matches.

Most Half-Centuries in T20 Career:

David Warner – 108 fifties (400 matches)

Virat Kohli – 100 fifties (405 matches)

Babar Azam – 90 fifties (311 matches)

Chris Gayle – 88 fifties (463 matches)

Jos Buttler – 86 fifties (440 matches)

Kohli’s latest half-century against Rajasthan Royals was his 58th in the IPL, and his 66th overall 50-plus score in the league—tying him with David Warner for the most 50+ scores in IPL history.

During his IPL career, Warner scored four centuries and 62 fifties in 184 matches for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kohli, in contrast, has eight centuries and 58 fifties in 258 IPL matches.

Most 50+ Scores in IPL:

Virat Kohli (RCB) – 66

David Warner (DC/SRH) – 66

Shikhar Dhawan (MI/DC/Deccan Chargers/SRH/PBKS) – 53

Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers/MI) – 45

KL Rahul (RCB/SRH/PBKS/LSG) – 43

AB de Villiers (DC/RCB) – 43

Kohli has been in excellent form in the ongoing IPL season. He began with an unbeaten 59 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on March 22. In the next match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, he scored 31 runs off 30 balls.

Though dismissed for just 7 runs against Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2, he bounced back with a top score of 67 against Mumbai Indians. In RCB’s most recent match against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, Kohli contributed 22 runs.