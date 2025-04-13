James Vince achieves major PSL milestone during Multan Sultans clash

Karachi Kings' James Vince scores century during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 12, 2025. - AFP

Karachi Kings' top-order batter James Vince achieved a major milestone on Saturday during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 match against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium.

Vince scored a record century that helped the Kings chase down a mammoth 235-run target, alongside a half-century from Khushdil Shah.

With this match-winning knock, the right-handed batter became the third-fastest centurion in PSL history, reaching the milestone in just 42 balls.

The fastest century in PSL history belongs to Multan Sultans' Usman Khan, who scored his ton in 36 balls, followed by Rilee Rossouw with a 41-ball century.

Players Team Balls

Usman Khan Multan Sultans 36 Rilee Rossouw Quetta Gladiators 41 James Vince Karachi Kings 42 Rilee Rossouw Multan Sultans 43 Jason Roy Quetta Gladiators 44

Chasing a daunting 235-run target, the home side reached the total with four wickets in hand and four balls to spare.

Leading the way for the Kings was Vince, who top-scored in the run chase with a quickfire 101 off just 43 deliveries, including 14 fours and four sixes.

He was also involved in a match-winning 142-run partnership with Khushdil Shah, who made a blistering 60 off 38 deliveries, laced with five fours and four sixes.

The duo, however, were dismissed within the span of a few deliveries, bringing the Kings’ total to 222/6 in 18.3 overs.

But a sensible seventh-wicket stand between Muhammad Irfan Khan and Abbas Afridi guided the Kings over the line on the second delivery of the final over.

Earlier, after being put into bat, the visitors posted 234/3 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Rizwan’s masterful knock.

Rizwan remained unbeaten on 105 off 63 balls, featuring nine fours and five sixes, while Michael Bracewell contributed a rapid 44* off 17 deliveries, hitting five fours and three sixes.