Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind Sultans’ defeat in PSL 10 campaign opener

Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan in action during their PSL 10 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 12, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan highlighted factors that led to his team’s four-wicket defeat in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 campaign opener against Karachi Kings here at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the visitors registered a formidable total of 2343/3 on the board, thanks to Rizwan’s unbeaten century.

However, James Vince’s 43-ball 101 eclipsed his efforts and powered the Kings to a sensational four-wicket victory.

Reflecting on his team’s performance in the recently-concluded fixture, Rizwan shared that it was challenging for the bowlers to execute the plans because of the due factor.

The wicketkeeper batter also highlighted sloppy fielding as one of the factors behind the defeat.

“It was tough for bowling, the ball was getting wet,” said Rizwan at the post-match presentation.

“It was swinging a bit early, had that not been there we could have got 250. But credit to the opposition as well.

"I knew the field was fast and the ball was travelling, and dew didn't help us as well.

"Our execution wasn't up to the mark, that's why they were able to chase 234. There were a few misfields and that hurt us, we shouldn't have allowed them to get these big partnerships.

The four-wicket defeat put Sultans at fourth in the PSL 2025 standings, while Kings acquired the third position.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side’s next match is scheduled on Wednesday against the 2019 Quetta Gladiators, who sit at the top of the standings, courtesy of their 80-run victory over traditional rivals Peshawar Zalmi earlier today in Rawalpindi.