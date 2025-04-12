PSL 10: James Vince’s ton helps Kings to down Sultans in run-fest

Karachi Kings' James Vince plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 12, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: James Vince’s swashbuckling century led Karachi Kings to stun Multan Sultans by four wickets in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 campaign opener here at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a daunting 235-run target, the home side amassed the total for the loss of four wickets and as many balls to spare.

Leading the way for the Kings was Vince, who top-scored in the run chase with a quickfire 101 off just 43 deliveries with the help of 14 fours and four sixes.

He was also involved in a match-winning 142-run partnership with Khushdil Shah, who made a blistering 60 off 38 deliveries, laced with five fours and four sixes.

The duo, however, perished in the span of just deliveries, bringing the Kings’ total down to 222/6 in 18.3 overs.

But a sensible partnership for the seventh wicket between Muhammad Irfan Khan and Abbas Afridi sailed the Kings over the line on the second delivery of the final over.

Earlier, opening batter Tim Seifert gave the home side a desired start with a brisk 32-run cameo from just 16 deliveries, smashing two fours and three sixes.

For the Sultans, Akif Javed took three wickets, while Michael Bracewell and Usama Mir made one scalp apiece.

Put into bat first, the visitors registered 234/3 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Rizwan’s masterful knock.

The visitors got off to a decent start to their innings as their opening pair yielded a brisk 55 runs in five overs.

Rizwan was the core aggressor of the opening stand, while Shai Hope (eight) focused on strike rotation until falling victim to Hasan Ali on the first delivery of the sixth over.

The skipper then shared a brief 27-run partnership for the second wicket with Usman Khan, who could score 19 off 15 deliveries.

Rizwan was then joined by Kamran Ghulam and together they strengthened Sultans’ command by putting together 63 runs amid their third-wicket partnership, which spanned six overs.

Ghulam fell victim to Abbas Afridi in the 15th over after scoring a swift 36 off 19 deliveries, laced with five fours and a six.

The skipper then found adequate support from the other end in the form of Michael Bracewell and the duo further bolstered Sultans’ total by putting together an unbeaten 89-run partnership in just 32 deliveries.

Rizwan remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 105 off 63 deliveries, studded with nine fours and five sixes, while Bracewell made 44 not out from 17 deliveries, hitting five fours and three sixes.

For Kings, only Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi and Khushdil Shah could pick up a wicket apiece.

PLAYING XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner(c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert(w), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed.