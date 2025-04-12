Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Multan Sultans in PSL 10

Multan Sultans' captain Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Karachi Kings' David Warner at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 12, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Karachi Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl first in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 campaign opener against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium here on Saturday.

PLAYING XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner(c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert(w), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans have come face to face 15 times, with the latter boasting a slightly dominant record with seven victories, while the 2020 champions emerged victorious on six occasions. Two matches ended in No Result.

Matches: 15

Multan Sultans: 7

Karachi Kings: 6



No Result: 2

FORM GUIDE

Both Kings and Sultans enter the PSL 10 with similar momentums as they both suffered two defeats in their respective last five PSL matches.



However, Sultans made it to the last edition's final, whereas, the Kings finished fifth in the standings and thus had failed to qualify for the playoffs.



Multan Sultans: L, W, W, L, L (most recent first)

Karachi Kings: L, W, L, W, L