Babar Azam reacts after Peshawar Zalmi’s defeat in PSL 10 campaign opener

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam in action during their PSL 9 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 12, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam asserted that the failure to execute plans led to a gruelling 80-run defeat in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 campaign opener here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Babar-led Zalmi had a forgetful start to PSL 10 as the former champions were outclassed by traditional rivals Gladiators in all departments.

Batting first, the Gladiators posted a massive total of 216/3 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of brisk half-centuries by openers Finn Allen and Saud Shakeel.

In response, Abrar Ahmed’s four-wicket haul helped Gladiators to bowl out Zalmi for a modest 136 to register their biggest victory in terms of runs in T20s.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Zalmi’s captain Babar termed their failure to execute plans in the first six overs the turning point of the match.

He also claimed that the pitch behaved differently in the second innings but denied using it as an excuse.

“Our plans weren’t executed in the first six overs, and that’s where the game changed. We covered up after that but couldn’t finish well,” said Babar.

“The behaviour of the pitch changed a bit in the second innings, the ball started staying low and was slower. It isn’t an excuse, but we couldn’t build partnerships and we kept losing wickets back-to-back,” he added.

The star batter also praised Saim Ayub for playing a valiant knock in the tense run chase, stating that the returning top-order batter will be an asset for the team.

“The way Saim played was great, he will be an asset for Peshawar Zalmi this season,” Babar stated.

Babar Azam then went on to praise Zalmi’s mentor and legendary batter Inzamam-ul-Haq, stating that the youngsters learn a lot from his valuable experience.

“When you have a mentor like him (Inzamam), you learn a lot. He shares all his experiences and all the youngsters try to learn from him.”