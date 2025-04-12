Mohammad Ali bags unwanted record during Zalmi’s PSL 10 campaign opener

Mohammad Ali celebrates taking a wicket during the PSL 9 match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 20, 2024. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi’s Mohammad Ali found himself on an unwanted list of bowlers as he delivered a forgetful spell in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 blockbuster clash against Quetta Gladiators here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Right-arm pacer Ali, who had finished as the second leading wicket-taker in the previous edition with 18 scalps, had a forgetful start to this year’s campaign as he was dominated by a ruthless Gladiators batting unit.

Ali bowled four overs in his maiden appearance for Zalmi and conceded 57 runs without picking up a single wicket.

His bowling figures of 57/0 are the second-worst by a Zalmi bowler in the history of the league, only behind Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai, who had conceded 62 runs but took two wickets in the PSL 8 clash against Multan Sultans.

Worst bowling figures for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL

Azmatullah Omarzai: 4-0-62-2

Mohammad Ali: 4-0-57-0

Amad Butt: 4-0-56-0

Sameen Gul: 4-0-56-0

Wahab Riaz: 4-0-56-1

Overall, Ali’s bowling figures ranked joint-11th in the unwanted list, led by Afghanistan’s Qais Ahmad, who leaked away a staggering 77 runs for two wickets in four overs against Sultans in the PSL 2023.

Worst bowling figures in PSL

Qais Ahmad: 4-0-77-2

Usama Mir: 4-0-68-0

Shahid Afridi: 4-0-67-1

Anwar Ali: 4-0-66-1

Zafar Gohar: 4-0-65-1

His dismal bowling figures resulted in Peshawar Zalmi’s bowling attack conceding a mammoth 216/3 against Quetta Gladiators in their PSL 10 campaign opener.

Leading the way for Gladiators were their openers Finn Allen and Saud Shakeel, who scored brisk half-centuries to lay a solid platform for a massive total.