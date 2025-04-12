Mohammad Ali bags unwanted record during Zalmi’s PSL 10 campaign opener

Ali conceded 57 runs in four overs and went wicketless

By Web Desk
April 12, 2025
Mohammad Ali celebrates taking a wicket during the PSL 9 match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 20, 2024. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi’s Mohammad Ali found himself on an unwanted list of bowlers as he delivered a forgetful spell in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 blockbuster clash against Quetta Gladiators here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Right-arm pacer Ali, who had finished as the second leading wicket-taker in the previous edition with 18 scalps, had a forgetful start to this year’s campaign as he was dominated by a ruthless Gladiators batting unit.

Ali bowled four overs in his maiden appearance for Zalmi and conceded 57 runs without picking up a single wicket.

His bowling figures of 57/0 are the second-worst by a Zalmi bowler in the history of the league, only behind Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai, who had conceded 62 runs but took two wickets in the PSL 8 clash against Multan Sultans.

Worst bowling figures for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL

Azmatullah Omarzai: 4-0-62-2

Mohammad Ali: 4-0-57-0

Amad Butt: 4-0-56-0

Sameen Gul: 4-0-56-0

Wahab Riaz: 4-0-56-1

Overall, Ali’s bowling figures ranked joint-11th in the unwanted list, led by Afghanistan’s Qais Ahmad, who leaked away a staggering 77 runs for two wickets in four overs against Sultans in the PSL 2023.

Worst bowling figures in PSL

Qais Ahmad: 4-0-77-2

Usama Mir: 4-0-68-0

Shahid Afridi: 4-0-67-1

Anwar Ali: 4-0-66-1

Zafar Gohar: 4-0-65-1

His dismal bowling figures resulted in Peshawar Zalmi’s bowling attack conceding a mammoth 216/3 against Quetta Gladiators in their PSL 10 campaign opener.

Leading the way for Gladiators were their openers Finn Allen and Saud Shakeel, who scored brisk half-centuries to lay a solid platform for a massive total.

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From Cricket Leagues