Babar Azam's Duck against Amir sets unwanted record

Mohammad Amir (Left) celebrates wicket of Babar Azam (Right) during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 12, 2025. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam set an unwanted record during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Quetta Gladiators at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Babar joined the list of batters with the most ducks in PSL history, surpassing Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi and equaling former Zalmi wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal.

The record for the most ducks in PSL history is held by Islamabad United's all-rounder Imad Wasim, with 12, followed by Peshawar Zalmi's Wahab Riaz with 10.

Most Ducks in PSL history:

Players Team Ducks Imad Wasim Islamabad United 12 Wahab Riaz Peshawar Zalmi 10 Babar Azam Peshawar Zalmi 08 Kamran Akmal Peshawar Zalmi 08 Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars 07

When this news was filed, Zalmi was batting in pursuit of 217 runs set by Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League opener in Rawalpindi.

Batting first, the Gladiators posted 216-3, with fifties from skipper Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen, along with contributions from Hassan Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw, and Kusal Mendis.

In reply, Zalmi faced early setbacks as Mohammad Amir dismissed Babar Azam for a duck, and Abrar Ahmed took the wickets of Mohammad Haris and Tom Kohler-Cadmore in his first over.

The 30-year-old played a loose shot off Amir's delivery, and the ball went straight into the hands of Rilee Rossouw, giving the Gladiators a crucial advantage from the start.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel(c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis(w), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq