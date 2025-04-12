Quetta crush Zalmi by 80 runs in PSL 10 opener

Mohammad Amir celebrates wicket during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 12, 2025. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Quetta Gladiators began their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 campaign with a dominant 80-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a daunting target of 217, Peshawar were bowled out for 136 despite the return of Saim Ayub, who top-scored for the side. The rest of the batting lineup faltered under pressure and failed to contribute meaningful runs.

The collapse started early when captain Babar Azam fell for a duck in the opening over, gifting his wicket to Mohammad Amir with a soft dismissal.

Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub stitched a brief stand to keep the scoreboard ticking, but their resistance was short-lived.

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed turned the game in Quetta’s favor in the fourth over, dismissing Haris for 13 and then removing Tom Kohler-Cadmore for a duck in the same over, leaving Zalmi struggling at 30-3.

Saim Ayub and Hussain Talat steadied the innings with a 60-run partnership, but Usman Tariq broke through by removing Talat for 35 off 19 balls.

Usman then struck again on the last ball of the 11th over, dismissing Max Bryant for a duck as Zalmi slipped to 93-5.

Despite Saim Ayub’s valiant effort, which included his eighth PSL half-century, Quetta kept applying pressure. Kyle Jamieson dismissed Ayub to trigger another collapse. Zalmi were reduced to 103-6 by the end of the 12th over.

A direct hit from Sean Abbott ended Alzarri Joseph’s innings on the final ball of the next over. Abrar Ahmed returned to clean up the lower order, dismissing Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Ali — both without scoring — to complete his four-wicket haul.

Mohammad Amir wrapped up the innings by removing Mitchell Owen, who provided a brief cameo, to bowl out Peshawar for 132 in just 13.3 overs.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Quetta’s openers Finn Allen and captain Saud Shakeel laid a solid foundation.

The pair added 67 runs in the powerplay, with Allen launching an aggressive assault in the seventh over by taking 23 runs off Muqeem to bring up his maiden PSL fifty on debut.

Muqeem eventually got his revenge, dismissing Allen for a brisk 53 off 25 balls with the score at 88/1. Saud Shakeel continued to anchor the innings, bringing up his third PSL fifty and forming a 63-run partnership with Hasan Nawaz.

Shakeel was dismissed for 59 by youngster Ali Raza in the 16th over, and Nawaz soon followed for a well-made 41 off 32, falling to Alzarri Joseph.

The finishing flourish came from Rilee Rossouw and Kusal Mendis, who smashed an unbeaten 58-run stand in the final overs. Rossouw scored 21 off 10 balls, while Mendis contributed a fiery 35 off just 14 deliveries.

Despite picking up wickets, Zalmi’s bowlers—Muqeem, Joseph, and Raza—were unable to contain the Gladiators' batting onslaught, allowing Quetta to post a massive 216-run total.