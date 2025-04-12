Gujrat Titans' Glenn Phillips ruled out of IPL 2025

Glenn Phillips injured during IPL 2025 match between Gujrat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on April 6, 2025. - AFP

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 after suffering a groin injury while fielding during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on April 6.

An official IPL statement confirmed that Phillips has "returned to New Zealand." Gujarat Titans, who currently sit at the top of the table with four wins from five games, have not yet named a replacement for the New Zealand cricketer.

Phillips had not featured in GT’s playing XI this season but came on as a substitute fielder after the fifth over of SRH’s innings.

He was injured while fielding the fourth delivery of the over, bowled by Prasidh Krishna. As Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy completed a quick single, Phillips threw the ball to the wicketkeeper’s end and immediately clutched his groin in pain.

"Looks like he might have pulled his groin while getting that throw away," noted the live ball-by-ball commentary. He limped off the field before the next delivery, assisted by GT support staff.

This marks GT’s second overseas setback in a matter of days. On April 3, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada returned home to attend to a personal matter.

His return to the tournament remains uncertain, and GT has not announced a replacement for him either.

Having initially signed only seven overseas players for the season, GT is now down to five. Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, and Sherfane Rutherford have played all matches so far, while Karim Janat and Gerald Coetzee remain in the squad.

Coetzee, however, is recovering from an injury that ruled him out of both the SA20 and Champions Trophy earlier this year.