Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first in PSL 10 match against Quetta Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam during toss time ahead of PSL 10 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium on Saturday April 12, 2025. - Screengrab

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 against Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel(c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis(w), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have faced each other 24 times in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Zalmi leads with 13 wins, while the Gladiators are close behind with 10.

Matches played: 24

Peshawar Zalmi won: 13

Quetta Gladiators won: 10

FORM GUIDE

Peshawar Zalmi will look to bounce back and kickstart their PSL 10 campaign with a win, following two consecutive defeats.

Quetta Gladiators, under a new skipper and bolstered by strong additions to their squad, will aim for a comeback win after a series of setbacks.

Peshawar Zalmi: W, W, W, L, L (most recent first)

Quetta Gladiators: L, L, W, L, L