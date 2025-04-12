Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first in PSL 10 match against Quetta Gladiators

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 against Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Playing XIs
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza
Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel(c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis(w), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have faced each other 24 times in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Zalmi leads with 13 wins, while the Gladiators are close behind with 10.
FORM GUIDE
Peshawar Zalmi will look to bounce back and kickstart their PSL 10 campaign with a win, following two consecutive defeats.
Quetta Gladiators, under a new skipper and bolstered by strong additions to their squad, will aim for a comeback win after a series of setbacks.
Peshawar Zalmi: W, W, W, L, L (most recent first)
Quetta Gladiators: L, L, W, L, L
