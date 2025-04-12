Karachi Kings announce replacements for Litton Das and Kane Williamson

Bangladesh batter Litton Das (Left) travelling to Pakistan to represent Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, Former captain Kane Williamson (Right) speaks during a press conference prior to the CC Men's Cricket World New Zealand & Sri Lanka Net Sessions at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on November 08, 2023 in Bengaluru. - Instagram/litton_kumer_das/AFP

Karachi Kings on Saturday announced two replacements ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 opener against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Cricket stadium.

The team has brought in Australian wicketkeeper-batter Ben McDermott and Pakistan U19 captain Saad Baig to strengthen their squad.

McDermott replaces Bangladesh’s Litton Das, who was selected in the Silver Category during the PSL 2025 Player Draft but has been ruled out due to an injury sustained during a practice session ahead of the Kings’ opening match.

The explosive Australian batter brings valuable T20 experience, having featured in top leagues worldwide, including the Big Bash League (BBL) and The Hundred.

Additionally, Karachi Kings have brought in Saad Baig as a partial replacement for New Zealand’s Kane Williamson.

The veteran batter, picked in the Supplementary Category, will be unavailable for the Karachi leg of the tournament.

Baig, a wicketkeeper-batter who was part of the Kings squad last season as an Emerging Category player, impressed with his performances during the ICC U19 World Cup and is regarded as one of Pakistan’s most promising young talents.

The Kings are scheduled to kick off their PSL campaign against the Sultans in Saturday's double-header clash, with the first match of the day to be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Updated Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10: David Warner, Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza (silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary), Ben McDermott