Litton Das ruled out of PSL 10

Bangladesh's star batter and Karachi Kings' key player, Litton Das, has been ruled out of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 after sustaining an injury during a practice session.

The top-order batter suffered a right thumb injury during the session, which scans later revealed to be a hairline fracture.

As a result, Litton has returned to Bangladesh for further assessment and treatment, leaving a void in the Karachi Kings’ lineup just ahead of their tournament opener.

The David Warner-led Kings are set to kick off their PSL campaign against Multan Sultans on Saturday night at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Confirming the news through a heartfelt message on social media, the 30-year-old expressed his disappointment over the unfortunate turn of events.

“I was truly excited to play in the PSL for Karachi Kings, but the Almighty had other plans. During a practice session, I picked up a finger injury. Scans revealed a hairline fracture, and recovery will take at least two weeks.

So sadly, my PSL mission is over before it even began. I'm flying back to Bangladesh and seeking your prayers & love for a quick recovery.

Wishing the very best of luck to my team Karachi Kings.”





With PSL X in full swing, Karachi Kings are now facing the crucial challenge of finding a suitable replacement for Litton Das.

The team management is actively evaluating potential candidates to strengthen the squad, aiming to remain competitive and sustain their momentum in the tournament despite this early setback.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10: David Warner, Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza (silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary).