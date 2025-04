Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 10, PZ vs QG today Match 02

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (Left) and Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel (RIght) face off in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10. - Geo Super

RAWALPINDI: The second match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 is currently underway between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators on Saturday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel(c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis(w), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq