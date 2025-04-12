Shaheen Afridi backs Lahore Qalandars to ‘bounce back’ in next match

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Afridi appeals during their PSL 10 match against Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 11, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Lahore Qalandars’ captain Shaheen Afridi vowed to bounce back in the coming matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 after suffering an eight-wicket defeat in their campaign opener against defending champions Islamabad United here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Reflecting on his side’s defeat, the left-arm pacer said ‘it was not the end of the world’ and vowed to give their best in the next game, noting that the first match is always challenging for every team.

“I feel toss doesn’t matter in the game, it was the first game so it’s not the end of the world, we will give our best in the next game,” said Shaheen.

“The first game is always tough for every team, we will try to improve in the next games,” he added.

Shaheen also lauded top-order Abdullah Shafique and Abbas Afridi, their top performers during their eight-wicket defeat against the United.

“Really happy for Shafique, he is the future of Pakistan cricket and happy for Asif Afridi as well, he is a brilliant bowler,” Shaheen said.

When asked to share his views on the opposition, Shaheen Afridi initially refrained from commenting but labelled them as the best, while reiterating that his team will bounce back in the next match.

“I can’t say anything about them, they (Islamabad United) are the best. We always talk about positive things and hopefully, we will bounce back in the next game,” Shaheen concluded.

In the PSL 10 curtain raiser, the hosts and defending champions Islamabad United outclassed Lahore Qalandars in a comprehensive manner, courtesy of Jason Holder’s four-wicket haul on debut and Colin Munro’s unbeaten half-century.

The Holder-led United bowling attack backed skipper Shadab Khan’s decision to field first as they booked the Qalandars’ batting unit on a meagre 139 in 19.2 overs despite a gutsy half-century by Abdullah Shafique.

In response, the United comfortably amassed the 140-run target for the loss of just two wickets and 14 balls to spare to make a triumphant start to their title defence.

Leading the way for the home side was Munro, who scored an unbeaten 59 off 42 deliveries with the help of seven fours and a six. He was supported by all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, who made 43 not out from 34 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.