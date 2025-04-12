Colin Munro overtakes Rilee Rossouw's PSL record

Colin Munro (Left) celebrates his fifty score(50 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars' at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 11, 2025 Rilee Rossouw (Right) plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 10, 2024. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United's top-order batter Colin Munro achieved a major milestone on Friday during the opening match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 against Lahore Qalandars.

Munro played a crucial unbeaten knock of 59 runs off 42 deliveries to secure victory for United against Qalandars in pursuit of their title defense.

The left-handed batter overtook former Quetta Gladiators captain Rilee Rossouw's record, becoming the only foreign player with the most 50-plus scores in PSL history.

Today's fifty was Munro's 13th in the tournament, surpassing Rilee's record of 12 half-centuries.

Other foreign batters on the list include Luke Ronchi, Jason Roy, and Shane Watson.

Among all players, Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam leads the chart with the most fifty plus in PSL history—35 to his name.

Most 50+ scores by foreign players in PSL history

Player Team Matches Runs 50+ Colin Munro Islamabad United 48 1476 13 Rilee Rossouw Quetta Gladiators 84 2015 12 Luke Ronchi Islamabad United 31 1020 10 Jason Roy Quetta Gladiators 38 1260 10 Shane Watson Quetta Gladiators 46 1361 09

In the PSL 10 curtain raiser, the hosts and defending champions Islamabad United outclassed Lahore Qalandars in a comprehensive manner, courtesy of Jason Holder’s four-wicket haul on debut and Colin Munro’s unbeaten half-century.

The Holder-led United bowling attack backed skipper Shadab Khan’s decision to field first as they booked the Qalandars’ batting unit on a meagre 139 in 19.2 overs despite a gutsy half-century by Abdullah Shafique.

In response, the United comfortably amassed the 140-run target for the loss of just two wickets and 14 balls to spare to make a triumphant start to their title defence.

Leading the way for the home side was Munro, who scored an unbeaten 59 off 42 deliveries with the help of seven fours and a six. He was supported by all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, who made 43 not out from 34 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.