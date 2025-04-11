Usama Mir upbeat to deliver match-winning performances in PSL 10

Multan Sultans' Usama Mir celebrates dismissing Peshawar Zalmi's Haseebullah Khan during the PSL 9 Qualifier at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 14, 2024. — PSL

KARACHI: Multan Sultans' premier all-rounder Usama Mir has expressed his readiness to deliver match-winning performances across all departments in the upcoming Pakistan Super League season 10.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the 29-year-old leg-spinner outlined his ambitions for the tournament, saying, "We've had excellent preparations for PSL. The Multan camp helped us build strong foundations," Mir said. "We've specifically planned for Karachi's conditions and hope to start our campaign successfully."

Talking about Multan's three consecutive final defeats (2022-2024), Usama Mir said that this time, his side will make sure that match doesn’t go towards any nail-biting final moments.

"If we reach the final this time, our first priority will be to finish the game early - not let it go to the last ball. We're determined to finally lift the trophy." The all-rounder added: "My performances in the last two seasons were good, but I'm focused on continuous improvement."

Usama added that he tries to learn from his mistakes and work to become better than before every day.

"When my 2023 World Cup performance didn’t go well, I worked intensely on my bowling. Since then, I've delivered strong performances everywhere. My determination is to work every day on enhancing my performance and capabilities."

The cricketer highlighted PSL's significance for players saying that PSL is the most important tournament for every cricketer in Pakistan.

“It elevates players to international cricket,” he said.

“For youngsters, it's a golden opportunity, while seniors get chances to stage comebacks,” he said.

"I aim to maximize this platform's benefits through my experience to help win matches with my bowling." He emphasized.

When questioned about his intermittent national team selection, Mir said that he doesn’t lose heart when chances don't come.

“Sports teaches you to never give up and keep trying."

"I constantly work on overcoming my shortcomings and becoming better than before.” Usama Mir said.

Replying to a question, he said that in T20s, bowlers have minimal margin for error. So, he studies batters' strengths and weaknesses to exploit their vulnerabilities before every match.

"Rather than showing too many variations, I focus on bowling in the right areas to trouble batters. A leg-spinner can be wicket-taking in T20s, but only with precise bowling."

Talking about PSL 10 and the competition level, Usama Mir said that every team looks strong this PSL. “We can't single out any particular rival,” he said.

Mir promised a complete performance package: "This PSL, fans will see my contributions in bowling, batting and fielding."