IPL 2025: All-round Sunil Narine helps KKR thump Dhoni-led CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine (left) plays a shot during their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai on April 11, 2025. — BCCI

CHENNAI: Sunil Narine backed his economical bowling figures of 3/13 with a blistering 44-run knock to power defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a resounding eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as his team’s bowling unit restricted MS Dhoni-led CSK to a modest total of 103/9 in 20 overs.

The home side got off to a shaky start to their innings as both their openers Devon Conway (12) and Rachin Ravindra (four) returned to the dugout inside five overs with just 16 runs on the board.

Following the early debacle, Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar attempted to anchor the innings by putting together 43 runs for the third wicket until both perished in successive overs, leaving the CSK reeling at 65/4 in 11 overs.

Coming out to bat at number five, Shivam Dube offered some resistance against a momentum-filled KKR bowling unit with an unbeaten 31 off 29 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

Dube, however, lacked support from the other end as none of the upcoming batters including returning captain Dhoni could amass double figures.

Narine was the standout bowler for KKR, picking up three wickets for just 13 runs in his four overs. He was supported by Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana, who bagged two wickets each.

Chasing a modest 104-run target, the defending champions comfortably amassed 107/2 in 10.1 overs, courtesy of Narine’s blitz up the order.

The West Indies international smashed two fours and five sixes on his way to an 18-ball 44. His opening partner Quinton de Kock played a supportive role with a 16-ball 23, comprised of three sixes.

Following the openers’ departure, skipper Rahane and Rinku Singh steered KKR over the line with an unbeaten 22-run partnership.

Rahane remained undefeated with a 17-ball 20, while Singh made 15 not out from 12 deliveries.

For CSK, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad could pick up a wicket apiece.

The eight-wicket victory lifted KKR to the third in the IPL 2025 standings with six points in six matches, while CSK remained in the ninth position with two points in as many fixtures.