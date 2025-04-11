Ashton Turner replaces Johnson Charles in Multan Sultans’ squad for PSL 10

Perth Scorchers' Ashton Turner plays a shot during their BBL match against Melbourne Stars in Launceston on December 16, 2020. — Cricket Australia

KARACHI: Australia’s middle-order batter Ashton Turner on Friday, replaced injured West Indies batter Johnson Charles in Multan Sultans’ squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

According to the details, Turner who was approved as Charles’ replacement by the league’s technical committee will join the Sultans’ squad next week in Rawalpindi.

The right-handed batter earned the selection due to his vast experience of playing the franchise T20 leagues around the world.

He recently accumulated 240 runs in this year’s edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) for Perth Scorchers at a sensational strike rate of 147.

Ashton Turner also played a pivotal role in the Scorchers’ maiden BBL title victory in 2022 by scoring 357 runs at a magnificent strike rate of around 154.

Charles, on the other hand, is undergoing rehabilitation under the supervision of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and was thus deemed unavailable for the PSL 10.

For the unversed, Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans will start their PSL 10 campaign against 2020 champions Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium here on Saturday.

Multan Sultans squad for PSL 10: Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir and Michael Bracewell (all platinum), David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Khan (all diamond), Chris Jordan, Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hasnain (all gold), Faisal Akram, Akif Javed, Gudakesh Motie, Josh Little and Tayyab Tahir (all silver), Shahid Aziz and Ubaid Shah (both emerging), Muhammad Amir Barki, Ashton Turner and Yasir Khan (all supplementary).